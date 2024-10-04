Naidu welcomes Supreme Court decision on TTD ghee probe

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of adulteration of ghee used for the Tirupati Laddu. The Supreme Court’s directive mandates the formation of the new SIT comprising officers from the CBI, state police, and the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI).





Naidu stated in a social media post, “I welcome the Supreme Court’s order, which seeks to ensure that such malpractices do not tarnish the sanctity of the Tirupati laddu. It is crucial that the investigation is thorough and transparent, restoring the trust of devotees in this revered offering.”

Minister Nara Lokesh also welcomed the court's decision. He said, “I welcome the court's decision to strengthen the ongoing investigation with additional support from national agencies, who will be a part of the SIT to identify the culprits behind the adulteration of the sacred Tirupati laddu. Truth will prevail.”



Home minister Vangalapudi Anita welcomed the SC decision. She expressed happiness that two members from the CBI, two from the AP government and one from FSSAI would be members of the SIT.



Excise minister Kollu Ravindra welcomed the court order. He said Dasara celebrations are being held on Indrakeeladri with grandeur. The YSRC government had neglected the Dasara Mahotsavams for the last five years, he alleged. Urban development minister Ponguru Narayana praised the court decision.



