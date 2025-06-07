Naidu Welcomes MoU With NVIDIA to Build Strong AI Ecosystem in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced that with the support from NVIDIA for curriculum and training, 10,000 engineering students will receive skill training in the next two years.

Naidu said in a post on ‘X’ on Saturday, “Andhra Pradesh is welcoming bold initiatives to lead India’s AI revolution. Under the leadership of Minister for IT Nara Lokesh, we have entered into an MoU with NVIDIA to build a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem in the state. As many as 500 AI startups from AP will gain access to its Inception Programme for global exposure and key resources.”

”Further, plans are underway to establish India’s first AI University in collaboration with NVIDIA for shaping the infrastructure and research capabilities. From education and skilling to research and innovation, this initiative is laying the foundation for a Swarna Andhra Pradesh.”