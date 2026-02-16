 Top
Andhra Pradesh
16 Feb 2026 10:21 AM IST

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Ministers also welcomed a delegation led by Bill Gates at the Secretariat. Naidu introduced the ministers to Bill Gates

Naidu Welcomes Bill Gates at AP Secretariat
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister welcoming the Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates at the Secretariat on Monday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister welcomed Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates at the Secretariat on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Ministers welcomed a delegation led by Bill Gates at the first block at Secretariat. Naidu introduced the ministers to Bill Gates.

In a post on ‘X’, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said, “It was a pleasure to receive the Chair of the Gates Foundation at Gannavaram airport today, along with my colleagues Home Minister Anitha, Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu and Health Minister Satya Kumar. We have now proceeded to the Secretariat for discussions on strengthening partnerships in health, agriculture, education, and technology-driven governance.”

“Andhra Pradesh looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to create scalable, impactful solutions for our people,” he said.


