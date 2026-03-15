Naidu Warns Against ‘Green Block’

Foresters appear to have been put on notice. Any development project in a forest needs forest and wildlife clearances, which are not the easiest to get even in the best of times. Making it abundantly clear that they are being watched, a visibly irked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, at the recent district collectors’ conference, suggested that forest officials should perhaps be “kidnapped and taken there” so they understand the realities on the ground. The trigger was complaints from district collectors about forest officials allegedly ignoring their directions, and delays in granting clearances for tribal housing and basic facilities such as borewells, electricity and roads in remote areas like the Papikonda National Park region. Naidu, of course, stressed on the importance of wildlife protection and biodiversity conservation, but was firm that such issues should not become excuses to deny minimum amenities to people. On the cards next is what Naidu said will be a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan who also holds the forests portfolio.

When Pawan Kalyan did not take the stage

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, the ‘Power Star’, may have some competition when it comes to acting talent in the Jana Sena, Telugu Desam and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sitting through a veritable parade of characters from mythology and history at the post-Budget Session cultural programme for legislators, Pawan, along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu saw the likes of Deputy Speaker K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju donning the roles of Bhima and Duryodhana, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh as Veera Pandya Katta Brahmanna, and labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash taking the stage as the great freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. Even the octogenarian Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary could not stay away from the limelight in a skit and had a line saying though he owned 40 acres of fertile land, he still wanted a white ration card. He eventually went on to say that with inspiration drawn from Naidu, he would rather have the card go to someone who really needs and deserves it. Even as the MLAs acted their hearts out on the stage, some, with their tongues firmly in their cheeks, said this was probably a good way to get the attention of the CM. Pawan Kalyan, with his acting background, did not take to the stage.

Balineni finds defection is no cure

Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy appears to find himself in a peculiar political position, unwelcome in his old party and uncomfortable in his new one. Balineni, from the YSRC, lost the 2024 Assembly election in Ongole to Damacharla Janardhan from the Jana Sena. For a while, Balineni stayed put in the YSRC but then moved to the Jana Sena, with the apparent hope that this would help revive his political prospects. But then, with Janardhan already being the MLA and from Jana Sena, things have not been friendly for the new entrant to say the least. Differences between the two are becoming increasingly evident, with sharp exchanges from both sides, leaving Balineni in an unenviable position. Staying in the Jana Sena is clearly not working for him, but there are no indications from the YSRC that it wants him back, leaving Balineni directionless at a political crossroads.

In the BJP, making space for the daughter

BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, representing Visakhapatnam North, is making concerted efforts to bring his daughter Deepika into active politics. A prominent figure in Andhra Pradesh, Raju has twice won as MLA and presently serves as the BJP's legislative party leader in the Assembly. Sources suggest he may not contest the next elections, leaving room for his heir. Recently, Vishnu Kumar Raju introduced Deepika to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam. With Deepika frequently engaging in constituency activities, close associates believe she could soon step into politics, continuing her father’s legacy.

Polls ahead, let the (development) work begin

Taking the high road may not always be easy but a young sarpanch in Srikakulam district showed that this can be done. But as with any such move, there is a cost involved and the sarpanch, Bora Simhadri, decided to put money where it mattered most, for laying roads to his village of Gorundi in Kotthru mandal. After running from pillar to post for the last few years to get the roads leading to the village either repaired, or relaid, Simhadri, announced that he would give `3 lakh for the purpose, and that he would like to see work begin before his term ends on April 2. The offer, made to the district collector in a letter, has suddenly led everyone talking and now the village waits to see if at least now, things get moving on the road repair front. At least with the polls on the horizon.

Contributions from Md Ilyas, Vadrevu Srinivas, Avinash P. Subramanyam, Aruna, K.M.P. Patnaik