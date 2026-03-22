Naidu Wants TTD Temples To Become Tech-Driven Spiritual Hubs

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said all temples under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) should develop into modern spiritual centres with improved facilities and tech-driven services for devotees, while preserving their sanctity.

Reviewing the AI-based Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex in Tirumala, the CM stressed on the use of technology to ensure transparency, efficiency and better management of temple activities. He directed officials to strengthen systems to identify problems in advance and resolve them immediately, so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Naidu said all services, from the time devotees enter queue lines till the completion of darshan, should be monitored in real time through the command control centre. He stressed the need to take steps to ensure that Tirumala remains free from pollution.

The Chief Minister asked officials to prepare an action plan for constructing more temples to promote spiritual awareness among devotees. He appreciated that Annadaanam and Pranadaanam programmes are being implemented effectively. He called for improved medical services through the Pranadaana Trust. He directed that Srivari Sevaks be trained based on their skills and utilised efficiently.

Naidu said TTD policies should serve as a model for temples across the country. He suggested that ICCCs be set up at all major temples in AP to improve queue management.

Earlier, the TTD officials made a presentation on the command centre developed by the Karya Foundation with support from NRI donors. US-based donor Jayaprasad Vejendla explained the system virtually. Handling an average of 73,000 devotees daily, the system helps improve facilities and darshan capacity by predicting and monitoring crowd flow. The AI-based Govinda app estimates waiting time.

At present, 63 TTD temples are digitally connected to the ICCC. There are plans to expand its services further.

Later, the CM inaugurated the FSSAI Laboratory in Tirumala and inspected the equipment installed there. FSSAI executive director Panda and CFTRI director Giridhar explained that the lab tests food and water samples, including materials used in Srivari laddu and annaprasadam. The lab can analyse 1,000 to 1,500 samples every month.Those present on the occasion included TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer M. Ravichandra, CM’s secretary P.S. Pradyumna, additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs V. Veerabrahmam and Dr. A. Sharath, SP L. Subba Rayudu, CVSO K.V. Muralikrishna, and TTD deputy EO Somanna Narayana.