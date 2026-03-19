Naidu Wants P4 to Be Turned Into a People’s Movement

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called for turning the flagship P4 programme from a government initiative to a full-fledged people’s movement aimed at uplifting the poor across the state.

Reviewing implementation of the P4 (Public, Private, People Partnership) programme with the Planning Department officials at his camp office, the CM ordered large-scale celebrations at the state, district, and constituency levels on March 30, marking the completion of one year since the launch of the P4 scheme to ensure zero poverty in Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the programme’s impact, Chandrababu Naidu said in its first year, P4 has brought about a positive change in the lives of around 2.5 lakh underprivileged individuals. He emphasised that for bringing about such a change, there is every need to recognise and honour “mentors” who have played a key role in supporting the economically weaker families.

“They are the role models for social responsibility,” the AP CM declared.

A state-level programme will be held in Tirupati on March 30, where awards will be presented to mentors under categories such as Adarsha Margadarshi, Gnana Margadarshi, and Samajika Sahakara Margadarshi.

At the district level celebrations, one Vishishta Margadarshi award and three commendation certificates will be given. At the constituency level, certificates will be awarded to three mentors.

The Chief Minister ordered district in-charge ministers and public representatives to ensure wider outreach and participation in the events being organised in their areas.

Pointing out that P4 is aimed at reducing economic disparities in the state, Chandrababu Naidu called for its implementation with utmost commitment and visibility. He directed officials to prepare promotional films showcasing success stories of beneficiary families—referred to as “Bangaru Kutumbams”—and the mentors who supported them, so that more people could be inspired to turn mentors.

Calling for a broad awareness campaign under the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbam” with the slogan “Give Back to Society,” the CM said the initiative should serve as a lasting movement, which improves the living standards and ensures a brighter future for every poor family in the state.