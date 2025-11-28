Naidu Wants MPs to Coordinate in Parliament, Ensure Development in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister and Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed party MPs to be vocal in parliament towards ensuring development in AP and securing welfare of people in the state.

Addressing a meeting of the TD Parliamentary Party at his camp office, he underlined that public welfare is TD’s core ideology. He asked all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to work in a coordinated manner during the upcoming winter session of the parliament.

Outlining the key strategies to be adopted in parliament, the AP CM underlined the urgency of the state receiving timely compensation for losses caused due to the recent cyclones.

Chandrababu Naidu instructed the MPs to persuasively represent Andhra Pradesh’s interests regarding the state's share in Krishna and Godavari river waters, Godavari Tribunal matters, and permissions for irrigation projects.

He underscored the importance of major initiatives, such as Vamsadhara, Godavari-Nalligallu link, and projects in north Andhra, which are fundamental for the state’s future.

The Chief Minister underlined that central support is essential to complete the Polavaram project by June 2027. He emphasised on securing central assistance for power infrastructure to support green energy and green hydrogen projects, apart from data centres.

Chandrababu Naidu asked MPs to secure relief for farmers affected by falling prices of cotton, maize and banana. He urged MPs to secure from central departments MSME parks, 4G-5G connectivity, quantum valley and innovation ecosystems for every constituency.

The CM wanted MPs to pursue projects like metros for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, economic corridors connecting Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Amaravati, quick development of Bhogapuram Airport, railway zone in Visakhapatnam, and the upgrading of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Chandrababu Naidu appealed to MPs’ to promote Atal Tinkering Labs and innovation programmes in schools. He stressed that public service must remain their guiding principle. Every issue from development, farmers’ welfare, water security to technological advancement and industrial investment must be consistently raised for maximum benefit of the state.

Apart from MPs, those who attended the parliamentary meeting included TD national general secretary and education minister Nara Lokesh, and central ministers Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.