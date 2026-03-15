Naidu Wants LPG Supply Ensured In Coordination With Centre

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called on AP ministers to hold talks with the central government to ensure that there is no shortage in supply of LPG cylinders in Andhra Pradesh.

In a teleconference on Saturday, the AP CM told the ministers to do whatever the state government can do to ensure that people of the state do not panic over shortage of LPG cylinders.





“Whatever the state government can do to deal with the situation, it should be done in coordination with the central government to avoid any issues of LPG supply,” Chandrababu Naidu advised. He directed the ministers to hold talks with hoteliers and other stakeholders and come up with plans on LPG supply keeping the ground realities in view.

State finance minister Payyavula Keshav informed the Chief Minister that the central government is monitoring LPG supply on a regular basis. Keshav said they are also looking at alternate arrangements to deal with the LPG crisis.





Post the video conference with the CM, a group of ministers, including K. Atchannaidu, Nadendla Manohar and Keshav, held a meeting with officials of the Civil Supplies, Police, Vigilance and other departments, apart from representatives of the oil marketing companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOCL.



They held elaborate discussions on daily requirements of LPG, its supply, and future action plans, with focus on ensuring that LPG consumers are not put to any trouble.





Later, ministers Keshav and Atchannaidu told media that there is no need for people to panic on LPG supply, as the state government is taking all requisite measures under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu. They advised people not to get carried away by rumours of LPG cylinders being in short supply.

Referring to the prevailing tensions in West Asia and resultant disruption in movement of crude oil tankers, the ministers maintained that the central government is taking all measures to restore the transport network, apart from exploring new ways and means.



Keshav and Atchannaidu warned stern action against those who divert LPG cylinders to black market for profiting at a time of crisis. They explained that at present online booking of LPG cylinders is 95 per cent and deliveries based on OTP are 88 per cent.





In this regard, the ministers observed that piped gas had turned out to be a boon in Vijayawada and other cities. They revealed that the Chief Minister’s Office is paying attention to natural gas as part of efforts to look for alternate resources.



