Naidu Wants Details of Mining Irregularities in Past Five Years

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday instructed officials to collect details of irregularities committed in mining of sand, silica and quartz in AP during the past five years in the mines department.

The CM presided over a meeting at the secretariat in Amaravati, which reviewed the working of the mines department from 2019 to 2024. Officials informed the Chief Minister about the details of their investigation into the large-scale illegal mining of silica and quartz in the joint Nellore district.

Chandrababu wanted officials to investigate more deeply into the issue and collect evidence.

Officials explained that while the revenue of the mines department grew by 24 per cent between 2014 and 2019, it fell to seven per cent between 2019 and 2024. They said the government has lost revenue of Rs 9,750 crore due to chaotic policies of the previous government.

The CM also reviewed the contracts with private agencies in sand mining during the past five years and the loss caused to the government. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the private agencies have not paid Rs 1,025 crore to the government as stipulated in the contracts. As a result, cases have been registered against them.

Chandrababu Naidu made it clear to officials that his government is committed to the free sand policy, as promised during the assembly elections. He clarified that while the sand will be free, customers will have to pay the excavation, sanitation and transportation charges.

The CM discussed the issue of people not getting sand at a lesser amount at some places due to transportation costs. He observed that there would be no burden if needy are allowed to take the sand directly from the sand reaches. He advised officials to come up with new ideas and proposals, including involving staff of village secretariats and panchayat offices.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is not expecting any income from sand. He suggested that proposals be prepared for supplying sand directly from the sand reaches to the consumer.