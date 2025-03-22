Naidu wants AP to collect central funds due by March end

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has asked finance minister Payyavula Keshav and senior officials to make efforts to get central funds due to AP before the closure of the current fiscal year on March 31.

In this regard, the CM held a review meeting at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. Apart from the state finance minister, those present at the meeting included senior officials of the finance department – principal secretary Peeyush Kumar and secretary Ronald Rose – chief secretary K. Vijayanand, and officials of the CMO.

Chandrababu Naidu inquired about the financial position of Andhra Pradesh, particularly when the current financial year is closing in about a week’s time.

The Chief Minister took stock of the funds released by the centre for implementation of centrally sponsored and several other schemes and projects. He advised the team of officials led by Payyavula Keshav to make all necessary efforts to get the funds which are still due from the centre to the state.

Chandrababu Naidu asked officials to prepare a list of central funds receivable by the state. This list should be submitted in a timely manner to the union government for release of funds due to Andhra Pradesh.

Officials informed the CM that the state is yet to get central funds for five departments. They underscored the need to hold talks with the centre and persuade the latter to release the funds before the end of the financial year.

Upon this, the Chief Minister issued some directives. Accordingly, officials are getting ready to visit various central ministries to persuade officials of the union government to release the funds due to AP, so that it can continue its welfare schemes and developmental works in the state.





