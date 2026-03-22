Naidu Vows to Provide AI Doctor, Agronomist, Tutor to Needy People

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to provide AI doctor, AI agronomist and even AI tutor to the people in a year in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the entrepreneurs in ‘South Asia Learning Summit 2026-Transforming AI’ at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad on Sunday, Naidu explained how Hyderabad was developed as the capital of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu explained how effectively the Real Time Governance System functions in the state to monitor the progress of development works and welfare schemes. He vowed to come up with digital health cards for the citizens and an AI doctor for people’s healthcare, as also AI agronomist for farmers to help raise crops andan AI tutor for the benefit of students.

He wanted AP’s economy to grow to 15 per cent from the present 12 and vowed all efforts to develop Amaratavti as Hyderabad plus.

He said, “I became the chief minister of AP in 1995 and since then had been involved in taking up several development initiatives in Hyderabad till the 2014 bifurcation.” He attributed credit to former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao for bringing in economic reforms in 1991.

“Hyderabad, which used to be a barren land with twin cities called Hyderabad and Secunderabad, was developed in a big way by embracing the knowledge economy. The amazing journey led to the construction of High Tech Towers under the PPP mode,” he noted.

Naidu said he met Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates in Delhi and explained to him about how Indians were adept in mathematics and English language and urged him to set up a unit of Microsoft in Hyderabad. “I explained how ISB found its place in Hyderabad when a delegation of its officials visited Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai to set it up and found Hyderabad a favourable place based on the hospitality our government had extended to them. We had sent five ministers with an AC bus to the airport to receive the delegation.”

He said, during those times, entities like the greenfield airport spread in 5,000 acres at Shamshabad, the National Institute Nutrition, NALSAR, and the Insurance Regulatory Authority were brought to Hyderabad.

Naidu said that when then US President Bill Clinton visited Hyderabad in 2001, he held a one-on-one meeting with him and later demonstrated how technology was being used by holding a conference with Dwcra women from 24 districts. “This surprised Clinton, and later he sent a team of governors from the US to visit Hyderabad. He also advised then prime minister of the UK, Tony Blair, to visit Hyderabad to witness its technological development.”

“Despite witnessing success in taking up development of Hyderabad and also divided Andhra Pradesh, I (Telugu Desam) lost the election in 2004 and again in 2014 there. One should learn to accept defeat and transform it into a success,” Naidu said.

He explained how, subsequently, the government paid more attention to developing the knowledge economy, the pharma sector, genome valley, biotechnology and even the unique Outer Ring Road there, and claimed credit for sending Covid vaccine to the global community from Hyderabad when Covid-19 broke out.

The Chief Minister turned critical against the previous YSRC government, which ruled AP during 2019-2024, for lack of development in the state and for running the brand image of Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to the elections in 2024, Naidu said that the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP formed an alliance, as part of the NDA, and won a clear mandate to govern the state.

He said, “We have done our best in the last 20 months and made AP a number one state to attract huge investments. We are in inspiring times and moving from IT to AI, Data Centre, Quantum Computing, Space Technology Hub, Drones, Air Ambulance and so on.”

The CM explained about how his government was developing the energy sector by promoting green energy, green hydrogen, green ammonia and so on and noted that a series of reforms initiated in the power sector helped the state bring down power tariff by 38 paise per unit.

He vowed to bring it down by Re.1 per unit in the next three years.