Naidu Vows to Bring AP Under E-Surveillance to Control Crime

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu aims to bring the state under electronic surveillance by installing CCTV cameras in all sensitive areas, so as to control crime in the state.

Addressing the police personnel on the Police Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Monday, the chief minister said all such CCTV cameras would be monitored from a central control room. The movement of those with criminal antecedents would be closely monitored.

Naidu warned, “If anyone intends to practise rowdyism, it will be their last day in their life. I wish to develop our policing system. We will initiate all legal provisions to give the maximum punishment to criminals.”

He recollected three recent incidents of crime reported at Hindupur, Badvel and Bapatla, and said that they would be handed over to the special court to strictly deal with them. He expressed concern over crime against women and advised them to remain alert.

“We would take them up as a challenge and deal with them as per legal provisions. The police are facing tough challenges in the form of a rise in cyber crimes and crime in the guise of politics. To maintain law and order, we must update the technology used by the police to control crime."

He opined that drone technology, CCTV cameras and the mobile phones, if used efficiently, would help real-time monitoring of the system to curb crime.

Naidu announced sops to the police department. He promised to provide a minimum of `20 crore to the police welfare fund, annually, from this year. “We would take up recruitment of 6,100 police constables in the coming days,” he said.

The chief minister promised to arrange the next Police Commemoration Day in capital Amaravati to pay respects to the police martyrs.

With regard to the pending surrender leaves, GPF and travelling allowance bills worth `763 crore, Naidu said the government would clear them in a phased manner.

Naidu said that he had been paying attention to strengthening the police system with the latest weapons and modern technology from the time he became CM for the first time. “If the police are not equipped with modern weapons, they will be at a disadvantage in the fight against the criminals having sophisticated weapons.

He said the government had cleared pending bills worth `100 crore, bills for Disha vehicles worth `16 crore and communication equipment and cyber lab worth `20 crore besides bills worth `61 crore of the state’s contribution in central funds up to 2021-22.

Naidu said his government had inherited a debt worth `10.50 lakh crore from the previous government. “We were burdened with the responsibility to clear the debts with interest, besides working for the welfare of the people.”

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and DGP Tirumala Rao also spoke.

Captions:

21cnr02: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, home minister V. Anitha, DGP Ch D Tirumala Rao and Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad release Àmaraulu Vaaru' at the Police Commemoration day at IGM stadium in Vijayawada on Monday. Photo by: C. Narayana Rao

21cnr03 to 06: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister V Anita, DGP Ch D Tirumala Rao pays floral tributes to Martyrs Pylon at the Police Commemoration day at IGM stadium in Vijayawada on Monday.

Photo by: C. Narayana Rao