Naidu Visits Dandi Kutir, Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the Dandi Kutir in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, on Monday to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. During his visit to attend the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investment Meet, which was inaugurated and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister recommended that CM Naidu visit Dandi Kutir and explained its significance.

Following the suggestion, Naidu visited Dandi Kutir, signed the visitors’ book with his reflections and paid his respects to Gandhi. He remarked that the visit would be an unforgettable experience and praised the Dandi Kutir for its role in educating future generations about Gandhi’s life and legacy.

Later, Naidu visited Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's residence. The two leaders engaged in a cordial conversation, with Gujarat CM Patel commending Naidu for his visionary leadership and the developmental strides made in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu expressed his gratitude for the praise.