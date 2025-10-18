AP CM Naidu Urges TD Leaders to Counter Jagan’s False Propaganda

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged party leaders to work in coordination with the government to counter what he described as the “false propaganda and conspiracies” being spread by YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During his visit to the Telugu Desam central office, NTR Bhavan, at Mangalagiri on Saturday, Naidu inspected the ongoing modernisation works and suggested the construction of a modern library and training facilities at the party headquarters.

Addressing senior TD leaders, the Chief Minister stressed that it was not enough for ministers alone to respond to criticism. “If party leaders believe it’s only the ministers’ job to reply, that approach won’t work. Everyone must take responsibility to counter Jagan’s toxic campaign against the coalition government,” he reportedly said.

Naidu encouraged party members to use media platforms effectively to expose what he termed as “misleading narratives.” Responding to concerns raised by leaders regarding the liquor scam case, he clarified that an SIT probe was in progress and “the law will take its own course.”

The Chief Minister also received congratulatory messages from party leaders on Google’s decision to establish a data centre in Visakhapatnam, calling it “a major Diwali gift” for Andhra Pradesh and a milestone in the state’s digital development.

Naidu said the party would focus on nurturing young leaders and transforming the TD headquarters into a hub for political training and mentorship, reflecting the government’s commitment to youth empowerment.