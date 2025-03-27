Naidu Urges Andhra Collectors to Boost Tourism with Minimal Investment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed district collectors to focus on tourism projects in their respective places as they require 'minimal investment'. Addressing the second day of the district collectors conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the chief minister noted that tourism can create jobs and boost economic growth by leveraging local attractions.

"Tourism with minimal investment could be a significant source of employment, and by tapping into local specialties, it can become a major avenue for job creation and economic growth," Naidu said. The CM further highlighted the immense tourism potential across the state, from Rayalaseema to North Andhra, and suggested that tourism development could create numerous employment opportunities and boost local economies.

Naidu further said there should be at least three hotels in every district headquarters and called on officials to focus on infrastructure in the new districts. He instructed collectors to compete with each other and think creatively in their work. The chief minister also said there should be improvement in their work by the next collector's conference.

"Every collector should compete with each other and execute their work with creative thinking," he added.He urged the collectors to drive innovation, adopt modern technology, and facilitate investments for rapid development.

In his concluding remarks, the CM emphasised that Andhra Pradesh aspires to achieve a per capita income of USD 42,000. To achieve this target, the state must grow at an annual rate of over 15 per cent, said Naidu, stressing that every district must play a crucial role in this growth by leveraging its unique resources and opportunities.

Reviewing the presentations of all 26 district collectors, the TDP supremo provided strategic guidance and advised them to regularly tour their districts, along with engaging with stakeholders.