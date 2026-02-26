Naidu Unveils Blueprint to Complete Irrigation Projects, Vows Water Security for Every Acre

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday outlined an ambitious roadmap to complete key irrigation projects across the state, asserting that water security in AP is stronger than in any other southern state.

Addressing a public gathering, Naidu said ₹2,000 crore would be allocated to complete all pending projects in North Andhra in a phased manner. He alleged that the Polavaram project had been “destroyed” during the previous regime, claiming that the diaphragm wall was washed away and went unnoticed. “We are putting the project back on track and will complete it before the next Pushkarams and dedicate it to the nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme would be completed to supply water to Eluru and Krishna districts. He stated that the state has the capacity to store 1,312 TMC of water in its projects and that reservoirs are currently holding 793 TMC, bringing relief across regions.

Steps are being taken to ensure water supply to nurseries by May 15, he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh ranks first in the country with micro-irrigation coverage across 16 lakh hectares. Water Users Associations will be entrusted with water management and conservation responsibilities, he noted.

Naidu said the state has taken strong measures to improve groundwater levels, which currently stand at an average depth of seven metres. Increased groundwater availability has reduced dependence on electric pump sets, resulting in savings of ₹91 crore in power consumption, he added.

Highlighting environmental initiatives, the Chief Minister said efforts are underway to increase green cover to 50 per cent statewide, pointing out that Tirumala already has 89 per cent greenery.

He maintained that the proposed Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar link project would not harm any region and emphasised that diverting surplus Godavari floodwaters flowing into the sea would benefit both Telugu states. Referring to the Kaleshwaram project constructed by the upper riparian state on the Godavari, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had not raised objections and that the project would benefit both states.

Targeting the previous government, he alleged administrative failures in maintaining irrigation infrastructure and claimed he was jailed for 53 days for mistakes he did not commit.

Reiterating his commitment, Naidu said his government’s goal is to provide irrigation water to every acre, drinking water to every household, and adequate supply for industries. “If water is available, conflicts will not arise. Water security is everyone’s responsibility,” he said, accusing some political forces of raising water disputes for vested interests.

The Chief Minister concluded by stating that a comprehensive blueprint has been prepared to complete all major projects in the state and called upon people to treat the land itself as a reservoir to ensure long-term water conservation.