Naidu Unfurls National Flag at Camp Office on Republic Day

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday unfurled the national flag at his Camp Office as the state marked the 77th Republic Day.

After receiving the guard of honour, the CM extended Republic Day greetings by distributing sweets to security personnel and officials present at the venue. Likewise, the Janasena Party marked the occasion at its central office in Mangalagiri, where Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman and State Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar unfurled the national flag and received the guard of honour.

Republic Day celebrations were also held at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, where opposition leader in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana unfurled the national flag in the presence of senior party leaders.

Earlier, YSRCP leaders paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and YS Rajasekhara Reddy as part of the celebrations.





The APCC organised Republic Day celebrations at the State Congress Office in Vijayawada, where party leaders participated in the flag unfurling ceremony. APCC Working President J D Seelam was the chief guest.





Meanwhile, the Republic Day was celebrated at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, where Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur unfurled tricolour and received guard of honour. Addressing the gathering, he said the Constitution guides democracy and judiciary, upholding rule of law, equality, civil rights, sovereignty, and remains a symbol of hope.





"The Constitution remains the guiding force of our democracy and a beacon for the judiciary, ensuring justice, liberty, equality, and dignity while protecting citizens' rights and freedoms," he said. He said judiciary safeguards constitutional values, ensures speedy justice, maintains Centre-State balance, and urged citizens, particularly youth, to act responsibly towards nation and future collectively.



