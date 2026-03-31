Naidu To Visit Nellore, Attend Vontimitta Temple Rituals on Wednesday

VIJAYAWADA/KADAPA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a one-day tour of Nellore and Kadapa districts on Wednesday, combining welfare outreach with religious observances.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister will first visit Vinjamur in Nellore district, where he will distribute pensions to beneficiaries under the NTR Bharosa scheme. Officials said the government has disbursed ₹60,437 crore as pensions over the past 22 months since the coalition assumed office. For April alone, ₹2,724 crore has been allocated to benefit 62.60 lakh pensioners across the state.

In Nellore district, ₹128 crore will be distributed among 2.91 lakh beneficiaries, including ₹17.81 crore for 39,330 beneficiaries in Udayagiri constituency and ₹2.47 crore for 5,484 beneficiaries in Vinjamur mandal.

According to the schedule, the Chief Minister will leave Amaravati at 10 am and reach Vinjamur by 11 am, where he will interact with beneficiaries at the SC Colony. He will later address a public meeting at Patur Tank Bund and hold a review meeting with party leaders.

In the evening, he will proceed to Vontimitta in Kadapa district to participate in the celestial wedding ceremony (Kalyanam) of Lord Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple as part of the annual Brahmotsavams. Accompanied by his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, he will offer silk robes and talambralu to the deities.

Nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the temple premises to ensure smooth conduct of the event and maintain law and order. In view of the anticipated large turnout of devotees, traffic diversions have been imposed.

Vehicles coming from Tirupati are being diverted via Rayachoti, while those travelling from Anantapur and Kadapa towards Tirupati are being rerouted via Utukuru through Alankhanpalle junction.

The Chief Minister is expected to reach Vontimitta in the evening, participate in the ceremony at 6 pm, and stay overnight before returning to Amaravati the next morning. Officials said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the festival.