Naidu To Visit Macherla For Swarnandhra–Swachhandhra Drive

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Macherla in Palnadu district on Saturday as part of the monthly Swarnandhra–Swachhandhra programme, held on the third Saturday of every month.

The CM is scheduled to arrive at 10.30 a.m. and take part in a cleanliness drive near a local tank bund. He will interact with public representatives and sanitation workers before visiting a health camp organised for safai karmacharis, where he will also meet medical staff. Later, he will flag off the Swachh Rath.

Naidu will then visit exhibition stalls arranged at the public venue and hand over a cheque worth ₹2 crore towards micro-credit for women’s Self-Help Groups under Macherla Municipality. He will address a public meeting highlighting the importance of sanitation and civic responsibility.

The Chief Minister will later interact with Bangaru Kutumbalu and Margadarsis and felicitate municipal commissioners along with school representatives who showed notable performance in cleanliness activities.

In the afternoon, Naidu will meet TD party workers at 2 p.m. and return to his residence by evening.