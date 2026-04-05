Naidu To Tour Tadipatri Today With Focus on Irrigation Security

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will tour the Tadipatri constituency in Anantapur district on Monday with a focus on irrigation security and sustainable water management practices.

The CM will participate in an “Irrigation Security – Responsibilities of Water Users’ Associations” programme on the day at Yadiki in Tadipatri constituency. He will interact with irrigation association members and farmers, particularly those benefiting from the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal project.

Naidu is expected to dwell on key issues, including water availability, extent of irrigated areas, and the impact of canal expansion in ensuring water flow to the previously underserved regions. He is expected to highlight the state’s progress in ensuring water security through efficient water management, improved reservoir storage, and strengthening of groundwater resources.

Sources reveal that the Chief Minister will outline a 100-day action plan for irrigation associations, aimed at enhancing their role in water conservation and ensuring equitable distribution of water. Officials said the initiative is intended to empower grassroots-level institutions in managing water resources more effectively.

Naidu will address a public meeting, followed by a visit to the Pandeekallu reservoir site near Vemulapadu, where he will review the ongoing works. He will examine agricultural practices in rain-fed areas, particularly the pre-monsoon dry sowing method and the innovative “half-moon” farming technique being implemented in the region.

According to the CM’s official schedule, he will depart from Amaravati at 10.30 am and arrive at Vemulapadu in Yadiki mandal at 12.10 pm. He will address a public gathering near the Yadiki market yard at 12.30 pm Later, at 2.40 pm, he will reach Vemulapadu village to inspect the reservoir works, followed by a review meeting with local leaders and party workers at 3.40 pm. He is expected to return to Amaravati by 7.35 pm, concluding his tour of the Tadipatri constituency.

Officials underline that the Chief Minister’s visit underscores the government’s renewed thrust on irrigation-led agricultural growth in drought-prone regions of Rayalaseema.