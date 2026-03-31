Naidu to Share Officials’ Performance with Public, Stress Transparency

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he would directly communicate the performance of government departments and officials to the public, stressing transparency and accountability in governance.

Reviewing departmental performance at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) in the State Secretariat, he said officials—from senior officers to field staff—would be assessed regularly. Efficient employees would be encouraged, while non-performers would be corrected or dealt with as per rules.

Naidu said he would review ground-level functioning during district tours and conduct surprise inspections. He emphasised that the public should clearly understand how the administration is functioning.

He directed officials to improve communication on welfare schemes and use social media to counter misinformation and promote development initiatives.

The Chief Minister also called for removal of administrative hurdles and proposed setting up a state-level training centre in Amaravati along with zonal training centres to enhance efficiency.

He flagged irregularities in caste certificate issuance and asked officials to prevent misuse. He also stressed greater use of technology in policing, including CCTV networks and systems to trace missing persons.

Naidu said youth talent should be nurtured through innovation hubs and partnerships with leading firms, and urged officials to promote skill development initiatives.

Chief secretary K. Vijayanand and senior officials attended the meeting.