Naidu to re-implement TD’s welfare schemes for Brahmins

Vijayawada: Minister for BC welfare, handloom, and textile S. Savitha stated that the NDA government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is prioritising the welfare of Brahmins and has initiated measures to provide financial support. The minister recalled that the Brahmin Corporation was established by Naidu in 2014 to assist poor Brahmins. On Wednesday, she inspected the office of the Brahmin Corporation at Gollapudi in Vijayawada.

Savitha highlighted that numerous schemes had been implemented under the Brahmin Corporation, aiming to provide financial security to Brahmins. From 2014 to 2019, Chandrababu Naidu introduced ten schemes, including Bharati, Bharati Videsi Vidya, Gayatri, Vedavyasa, Vasishta, Dronacharya, Chanakya, Kalyanamastu, Kasyapa, and Garuda. She credited Chandrababu with implementing the Dhoopa-Deepa-Naivedyam scheme in temples.



The minister assured that the plight of Brahmins would be brought to CM Chandrababu’s attention and that efforts would be made to re-implement these schemes in the current government. Plans are underway to introduce new schemes alongside the existing ones, with steps being taken to provide loans through the corporation for self-employment.