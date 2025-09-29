Naidu To Present Silk Robes To Goddess Kanakadurga Today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will present silk robes to Goddess Kanakadurga on Monday atop Indrakiladri on the auspicious occasion of Moola Nakshatram, as part of Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations. Following the darshan, Vedic scholars will offer Teerthaprasadams to the Chief Minister.

Over two lakh devotees thronged the Kanaka Durga temple on Sunday to witness the ongoing festivities, with the Goddess appearing in the “Sri Mahachandi Devi” alankaram on the seventh day. Officials have implemented elaborate arrangements, including extended queue lines, holding areas, sanitation facilities, medical camps, free distribution of laddus, milk, and biscuits, to ensure smooth darshan.

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Anagani Satya Prasad and Vangalapudi Anita, reviewed crowd management at the command control room. Special schemes like Sthree Shakti are facilitating free transport for women from distant areas.

BC welfare Minister S. Savita performed a special puja and offered silk vastrams, highlighting the state’s progress under Naidu. Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh praised the “Vijayawada Utsav” and said Vijayawada is emerging as a Dasara hub. Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and District Collector Dr G. Lakshmisha oversaw arrangements, while Arjuna awardee V. Jyothi Surekha sought blessings at the temple.