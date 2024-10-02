Naidu to Participate in Swachhata Hi Seva in Machilpatnam Today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Machilipatnam on October 2 to take part in the Swachhata Hi Seva programme in celebration of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. During his visit, the CM will engage with sanitation workers and participate in various cleaning initiatives. In preparation for his arrival, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana visited Machilipatnam on Tuesday to review the arrangements.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at the helipad near the National Degree College in Bandar city. As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva programme, he will oversee trash removal efforts outside the college. Following this, he will inspect the dumping yard and proceed through the Three-pillar Centre to the TTD Kalyana Mandapam. At the Kalyana Mandapam, the CM will interact directly with sanitation workers and distribute clothing and safety gear to them.

Minister Narayana emphasised that the government is making comprehensive arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. He criticized the previous administration for halting freshwater tap connections due to a lack of matching grants for the AMRUT scheme, assuring that the government will soon provide safe water connections to every household in the state. Narayana noted that under the Swachh Bharat initiative, the Central government had sanctioned Rs 2,290 crore, but the previous government failed to contribute the state’s share, resulting in the funds not being released.

Regarding encroachments on irrigation canals, ponds, and streams, Minister Narayana highlighted the serious issues faced by residents due to these encroachments. He mentioned that the encroachment of Budameru led to significant flooding in Vijayawada, prompting the government to initiate Operation Budameru to clear these illegal structures. He stated that similar operations will be conducted statewide to address illegal encroachments.

Narayana urged individuals occupying government lands, ponds, and canals to vacate voluntarily, warning that no one would be spared, regardless of political affiliation. He affirmed the government's commitment to demolishing illegal constructions while providing alternatives, such as TIDCO housing, to those affected. He assured that the process would begin only after ensuring adequate alternatives for the poor, aiming to avoid criticism from opposition parties.