Naidu to Participate in India AI Impact Summit Tomorrow

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi tomorrow. The Chief Minister will participate in meetings with industrial giants and several agreements will be signed in the presence of the Chief Minister.

As per schedule the Chief Minister will leave for Jaipur this evening to attend the wedding of Vikas Marmat, Project Director, Kuppam Area Development Authority at Vrindavan Palace in Jaipur, where he will make night halt.

The Chief Minister will arrive in Delhi from Jaipur tomorrow morning and proceed to the summit venue at Bharat Mandapam. At 9:30 AM, he will take part in the plenary session titled “AI Accelerators: Fueling India’s Economic Growth” along with Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Jitin Prasada and representatives from TCS.

Subsequently, the State Government will sign agreements aimed at strengthening AI infrastructure and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. The government will enter into an MoU with IBM to provide skills training in AI, quantum technology, and cybersecurity to one million youth in the state. Another agreement will be signed with UNICC for the establishment of a Quantum and AI Centre of Excellence. The State will also sign an MoU with NIELIT for setting up a Quantum AI University in Andhra Pradesh. IIT Madras will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh Government to establish an Artificial Intelligence Tutor initiative, while NVIDIA will partner in setting up AI Living Labs in the state.

Later, the Chief Minister will meet Quantela Inc. Executive Chairman Sridhar Gadhi. At 12:00 PM, he will participate in a roundtable organized by the World Economic Forum on the theme “Competitiveness through Artificial Intelligence,” along with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and World Economic Forum CEO Børge Brende.

At 1:30 PM, the Chief Minister will also meet a delegation from the United Kingdom at the summit venue. He will hold discussions with UK Minister for AI and Online Safety Kanishka Narayan, UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Minister Counsellor for Climate, Science and Technology Sally Taylor on various collaborative initiatives.

At 3:00 PM, the Chief Minister will hold separate meetings with Aramco India Managing Director Abdulrahman AiTukair, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Autodesk AI Head Mike Haley.

The Chief Minister will depart from Delhi tomorrow evening and arrive at Amaravati.