Naidu to Meet Industrialists, Telugu Diaspora in London

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, reached London on Sunday with a hectic four-day schedule.

The couple received a warm welcome at the airport from the Telugu community and reciprocated the sentiments with heartfelt interactions.

Naidu would meet industrialists as also the Telugu Diaspora in London and invite them to the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam from November 14 to 15.

On Monday, the Chief Minister would meet Chris Fitzgeerald, group director, international affairs, Octopus Energy; Ashok Hinduja, chairman, Hinduja Group (India), Prakash Hinduja, chairman, Hinduja Group (Europe) and Shom Hinduja, founder, Hinduja Renewable.

He would meet Nikki Grady-Smith, group chief transformation officer, Rolls-Royce, and Sailesh Hiranandani, chairman, SRAM and MRAM.

The Chief Minister would meet Sampathkumar Mallaya, chairman, Samko Holdings Ltd; Vaidyanathan, CEO, Samko Holdings; Ashwini Sampath Kumar, director, Samko Holdings; and Kosaraju Giribabu.

Naidu would participate in the CII roundtable and in the evening, meet Vikram Doraiswami, Indian high commissioner.

On Tuesday, the CM would visit the Hindujas’ residence. Later, he would address the Golden Peacock Awards Nite as chief guest and travel to Langley, Buckinghamshire. Naidu would return to India on Nov 5 and arrive in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, as managing trustee of the NTR Trust and MD of Heritage Foods, would receive two prestigious awards on Tuesday from the Institute of Directors (IoD), London. She would be honoured with the distinguished fellowship 2025 award, recognising her significant contributions to public service and social empowerment.

Additionally, as MD of Heritage Foods, Bhuvaneswari would receive the Golden Peacock award for excellence in corporate governance. These awards are major international recognitions. Its past recipients include former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Gopichand Hinduja and Rajashree Birla.