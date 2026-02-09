 Top
Andhra Pradesh
9 Feb 2026 4:01 PM IST

The Chief Minister will return to Amaravati by 5 pm

Naidu to Meet Five Union Ministers in Delhi Tomorrow
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Delhi on Monday and meet several Union Ministers tomorrow.

As per schedule, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet five Union Ministers including Union Minister for Water Resources CR Patil, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Agriculture Minister Shivrajsingh Chowhan and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and discuss on several State projects and release of funds. The Chief Minister will return to Amaravati by 5 pm.


