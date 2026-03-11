Naidu to Launch PM-Kisan–Annadata Sukhibhava Third Instalment Near Surampalli

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch the PM-Kisan–Annadata Sukhibhava third instalment programme on March 13 near Surampalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district.

Speaking to the media, MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao said that after the Prime Minister releases PM-Kisan funds in Guwahati, Assam, Naidu will oversee the transfer of ₹2,808 crore directly into the bank accounts of 46.8 lakh farmers in Andhra Pradesh from the Surampalli venue.

Each farmer will receive ₹6,000, including ₹2,000 from the Centre and ₹4,000 from the state government.

District SP Vidyasagar Naidu said strict police bandobast would be deployed to ensure the programme is conducted smoothly.

Krishna district joint collector M. Naveen on Wednesday directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. He reviewed preparations at the mango grove of farmer Madala Sekhar at Madalavari Gudem near Surampalli, where the public meeting will be held.

State government whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, district superintendent of police V. Vidyasagar Naidu, MLC and Chief Minister’s programme coordinator Satyanarayana Raju, state Gouda Corporation chairman Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy and officials from various departments attended the meeting. Officials also inspected advance security arrangements and the helipad set up at the NDRF grounds in Kondapavuluru.

According to officials, the Chief Minister will arrive at the helipad around 5 pm and proceed to interact with farmers before addressing a public meeting at Madalavari Gudem. Around 3,000 farmers are expected to attend.

Officials have been instructed to ensure sanitation along the route, arrange parking facilities, ramps and uninterrupted power supply, as the programme may continue until about 7.30 pm or 8 pm. Fire safety equipment and vehicles will also be kept ready.

Medical camps will be organised at the venue, while treatment facilities will be kept on standby at the Mustabad primary health centre and a nearby super-speciality hospital. Ambulances under the 108 and 104 services will remain on alert. Drinking water and food will be provided for participants.

As the event will be held in a mango orchard, officials have been asked to remove beehives and keep snake catchers on standby.