Naidu To Launch Major Health and Development Projects During Guntur–Kuppam Tour

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a tour of Guntur and Kuppam, during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a series of major development and welfare projects covering healthcare, education, skill development, tourism and employment generation.

Naidu will visit Guntur on Friday, where he will inaugurate the Maternal and Child Health Centre building at the Government General Hospital. The facility was constructed with a Rs 100-crore donation from alumni of Guntur Medical College settled in North America through their alumni association. The foundation stone was laid in 2018. The state government has sanctioned an additional Rs 27 crore for medical equipment, furniture and other essential facilities.

The Chief Minister will then proceed to his home constituency of Kuppam, where he will stay from Friday afternoon to Sunday evening. During the three-day visit, he is scheduled to participate in development and welfare programmes with a total outlay of about Rs 690 crore.

After arriving in Kuppam at 2.35 pm on Friday, Naidu will inaugurate the Agastya Educational Academy, built at a cost of Rs 3 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a learners’ accommodation facility estimated at Rs 10 crore and an Oberoi Visitors’ Centre with an outlay of Rs 2 crore. He will inaugurate a library, co-working space and a multi-skill centre at the Swarna Navadisha Centre, which is designed to provide employment-oriented training to around 350 youth annually.

As part of tourism development initiatives, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Kangundi Heritage Village, a bouldering park and Punnami Resort. He will also lay the foundation stone for tourism development works worth Rs 4 crore to be taken up using CSR funds.

On Saturday, beginning at 10 am, Naidu will distribute social security pensions under the “Pedala Sevalo” initiative at Beggullapalle Panchayat, followed by the distribution of 5,555 e-cycles. Later in the day, he will participate in a programme to sign memorandums of understanding with seven new industries, expected to attract investments of Rs 675.24 crore and generate employment for nearly 12,000 people. The proposals include a Rs 200-crore apparel unit, a Rs 180-crore nutrifeed project and an industrial park with an investment of Rs 137.1 crore, besides four other ventures.

The Chief Minister will also review plans to develop Kuppam as a ‘net zero’ zone, along with the Kuppam Master Plan and model bus stand designs.

On Sunday, Naidu will meet party cadre and hold discussions with the Kuppam Area Development Authority Advisory Committee to review constituency development before returning to Amaravati after 3 pm.