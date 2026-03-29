Naidu To Inaugurate TIDCO Houses In Naidupeta

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati district on Monday to launch the second phase of the state’s housing distribution programme, hand over TIDCO houses to beneficiaries at Puduru in Naidupeta mandal, and attend the P4 programme at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV).





As part of a statewide exercise, around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries will enter newly constructed houses. This includes one lakh TIDCO houses and 1.5 lakh units at Puduru, taking the total number of houses distributed in the past 21 months to 5.5 lakh. The programme follows the first phase held in November last year, during which nearly three lakh houses were handed over.





According to the schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive at the helipad at Nellaballi in Doravarisatram mandal at 11.30 am and proceed to Puduru to participate in the housewarming programme. He will hand over houses to beneficiaries, interact with them, inspect stalls set up by various departments and address a public meeting.





Later, he will meet political representatives in the constituency before proceeding to Tirupati to attend the P4 programme at the Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium in SPMVV.





Tirupati district collector Dr S. Venkateswar said elaborate arrangements have been made for the visit. He, along with superintendent of police L. Subba Rayudu and programme coordinator Pendurthi Venkateswara Rao, reviewed preparations at Puduru and the university venue on Sunday.





Officials have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, sanitation and other essential services at all venues. Medical teams, ambulances and fire services have been deployed, while police have made tight security arrangements along the Chief Minister’s route and at key locations.





The Chief Minister is expected to return to Vijayawada later in the evening after concluding his engagements.



