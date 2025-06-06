Naidu To Inaugurate National-level AI Hackathon by AP Police

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate a national-level “AI Hackathon” organised by the Andhra Pradesh Police at R.V.R. & J.C. College of Engineering in Guntur on June 27, 28 and 29, announced DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.

The event, aimed at generating artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for policing and public service, aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision to integrate advanced technology into governance.

DGP Gupta said eight problem statements had been curated by senior IPS officers in collaboration with knowledge partner 4SightsAI. These challenges will drive participants to develop practical AI tools for law enforcement.

Participation in the hackathon is free. Top teams will receive certificates and a total cash prize of ₹10 lakh. An expert panel including IPS officers, IT professionals and academic researchers will evaluate entries. Free accommodation will be provided to selected teams during the event.

The DGP said the AP Police plan to forge a strategic partnership with India AI to promote responsible AI usage in policing. He added that drones are now extensively used for surveillance in cities like Vijayawada and that the state has significantly improved CCTV coverage.

Highlighting the shift toward citizen-friendly policing, Gupta said, “Whenever there’s a local issue, we engage with communities to understand their concerns and offer solutions.”

The hackathon is expected to mark a milestone in India’s application of AI in public service.