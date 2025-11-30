Naidu To Distribute NTR Bharosa Pensions In Eluru Today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme today (Monday) at the Gopalapuram village secretariat in Ungutur mandal, Eluru district, where he will hand over pensions to beneficiaries.

Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas said the state government has released ₹2,738.71 crore to 63,25,999 beneficiaries under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme for November. He said 8,190 new pensions were sanctioned this month, for which an additional ₹3.28 crore is being spent. So far this financial year, ₹21,280 crore has been disbursed under pensions.

The minister said the Chief Minister will participate in Monday’s programme, while village and ward secretariat staff across the state will deliver pensions at beneficiaries’ doorsteps.