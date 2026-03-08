 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Naidu To Distribute Land Passbooks In Kothaburuzu Today

Andhra Pradesh
8 March 2026 7:36 PM IST

The collector inspected the venue, helipad and security arrangements ahead of the visit. She reviewed seating arrangements, drinking water supply, sanitation facilities and shade for farmers expected to attend in large numbers: Reports

Naidu To Distribute Land Passbooks In Kothaburuzu Today
x
Nandyal district collector Rajakumari inspects the arrangements at the meeting venue ahead of the visit of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday — DC Image

Kurnool: Nandyal district collector Rajakumari Ganiya said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Kothaburuju village in Dhone constituency on Monday to distribute new land passbooks to farmers.

The collector inspected the venue, helipad and security arrangements ahead of the visit. She reviewed seating arrangements, drinking water supply, sanitation facilities and shade for farmers expected to attend in large numbers.
She also directed officials to ensure proper traffic regulation, road repairs, parking facilities and medical services.
Officials said adequate fire safety measures and an ambulance will be kept ready at the helipad.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
CM Chandrababu Naidu Collectorates passbooks helipad security arrangements kurnool news andhra pradesh farmer welfare schemes 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X