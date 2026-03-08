Naidu To Distribute Land Passbooks In Kothaburuzu Today

Kurnool: Nandyal district collector Rajakumari Ganiya said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Kothaburuju village in Dhone constituency on Monday to distribute new land passbooks to farmers.

The collector inspected the venue, helipad and security arrangements ahead of the visit. She reviewed seating arrangements, drinking water supply, sanitation facilities and shade for farmers expected to attend in large numbers.

She also directed officials to ensure proper traffic regulation, road repairs, parking facilities and medical services.

Officials said adequate fire safety measures and an ambulance will be kept ready at the helipad.