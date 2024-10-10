Naidu to discuss key proposals in Cabinet meeting today





Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting will convene at the secretariat in Velagapudi, Amaravati at 11 am on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. According to reliable sources, several key proposals will be discussed during the meeting. The cabinet is expected to decide on the waiver of stamp duty and registration fees related to the rescheduling of loans in flood-affected areas.



Additionally, the Cabinet will deliberate on a proposal to fill 190 new posts in 13 new municipalities. Another significant agenda item is an amendment to the law regarding the appointment of temple trust board members for various temples across the state. The proposal aims to increase the number of trust board members from 15 to 17, and a decision is anticipated.

Sources indicate that the cabinet may also address the appointment of two members from the Brahmin community to the temple trust boards. There is a possibility of granting approval for appointing 17 members, including the chairman, to the boards of over 1,200 temples with an income exceeding Rs 5 lakhs.



Furthermore, the meeting may discuss the administration of the state legislature and the introduction of the budget for the remaining six months of the financial year through a vote on account. The cabinet is also likely to review decisions regarding land allocation in the Mallavalli Industrial Park.



