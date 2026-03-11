Naidu To Chair Two-Day Collectors’ Conference From March 11

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will chair a two-day collectors’ conference on March 11 and 12 at the State Secretariat to review the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes and outline the administrative roadmap for the state.

The conference, to be held at Block-5 of the Secretariat, will bring together district collectors and senior officials to discuss key governance priorities, including welfare delivery, infrastructure development, GSDP growth and the long-term development roadmap under the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047.

The first day will begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome address by the chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA), followed by addresses from the chief secretary, the minister for revenue, the finance minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. The Chief Minister will deliver the keynote address at 10.30 a.m. and hold detailed reviews on governance and development issues.

Discussions will focus on implementing the ten guiding principles of Swarna Andhra @2047, including poverty eradication, skill development, water security and the adoption of agricultural technology. Naidu will also review the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth and district-wise performance in achieving development targets.

As part of efforts to strengthen digital governance, the Chief Minister is expected to direct officials to expedite the clearance of e-office files, adopt data-driven governance and ensure the grounding of investment proposals across districts.

On the second day, special sessions will be held on public health and welfare schemes. The Chief Minister will review the implementation of the Super Six welfare programmes, the midday meal scheme and drinking water arrangements for the summer.

The conference will also review land administration, revenue generation, education and employment opportunities.

A special session on law and order will be held on the evening of the second day, with district superintendents of police attending. The Director General of police will present a report on the law and order situation in the state.

Senior officials and department heads will participate in the conference.