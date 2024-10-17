Naidu to attend oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would be in Haryana on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister there.



Also present at the event would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers from several states.

Naidu would depart from Vijayawada airport at 9am and reach Chandigarh by 11 am. From there, he would travel by road to the Dussehra Ground in Panchkula, Sector 5, where the event is scheduled. Naidu will take a flight back to Vijayawada at 10pm.

The CM said the BJP sounded the victory bugle in the Haryana elections and secured more than 50 seats, retaining power there. "This is an auspicious sign for the NDA. People have witnessed the benefits of good governance. People continue to support governments that do good. People have placed their trust in Modi’s governance. Prime Minister Modi is making great efforts to make India a leading nation in the world,” he said.

Naidu added, “I am hopeful that the NDA will achieve good results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well."