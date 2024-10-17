Naidu to address party issues in Chittoor district amid discontent

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, as Telugu Desam chief, is likely to address the escalating issues within the party, during a meeting on Friday with the party’s MLAs and MPs.

With rising dissatisfaction over the ‘performance’ of party MLAs and internal divisions in his home district, Naidu aims to tackle these issues head-on to restore cohesion and strengthen the party’s base.

Despite TD's strong electoral presence in the erstwhile Chittoor district — winning 11 out of 14 constituencies — the party has struggled to fully leverage its influence. Allegations against MLAs, involving their participation in land dealings and ties with sand and liquor mafias, have tarnished the party's image.

The party's grassroots workers feel neglected by their leaders and representatives.

A serious internal issue has cropped up in GD Nellore, where local MLA V.M. Thomas and Chittoor MP Prasada Rao are at odds, refusing to work together in party activities. This discord has reportedly stalled key initiatives.

In Tirupati, where TD ally Jana Sena holds the seat, divisions within the party have emerged. Former MLA Suguna, former TUDA chairman Narasimha Yadav and other factions have been organising separate party programmes, highlighting the increasing rift.

The unrest is not limited to these areas. In Thamballapalle, internal conflicts persist despite the YSRC winning the seat.

Factionalism within the TD has caused resistance to the leadership of constituency in-charge Jayachandra Reddy, resulting in frequent protests. This growing discontent is threatening the party’s unity in the region, placing significant pressure on Naidu to resolve the rift.

In Piler, MLA Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, also serving as TD’s national vice president, has limited his political engagement to his own constituency.

“The upcoming meeting of MLAs is crucial for resolving the internal issues and reasserting control over the party’s operations in Chittoor district. With divisions threatening our party unity, we hope the leadership will take decisive action to restore confidence and refocus on strengthening the base,” a TD leader stated.

There is speculation surrounding former minister and Palamaner MLA Amaranatha Reddy. After being overlooked for a ministerial position, Reddy has concentrated on his constituency alone. However, a recent meeting with Naidu has sparked rumours that he may soon be assigned a larger role in the party in Chittoor district.epares for the meeting, TD workers and leaders alike are hoping for an end to the internal discord in one of the key strongholds of the party.