Naidu thanks Modi, Om Birla for promoting Araku Coffee

In a tweet on X, CM said, “Great news for coffee enthusiasts in the Parliament! You can now enjoy a freshly brewed cup of Araku Coffee right on the premises. My heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing Araku Coffee inMann Ki Baat and to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, for kindly granting permission to set up this stall. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone whose efforts and dedication made this milestone a reality. This is a moment of pride for all of us, especially our tribal farmers, whose dedication and hard work have brewed Araku Coffee to the highest levels of national acclaim. As we enjoy each cup, let’s also remember their inspiring journey!”