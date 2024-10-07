Naidu Thanks Modi for Extending All Support to AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a packed agenda in New Delhi on Monday, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss crucial development issues for the state.

During his meeting with Modi at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Naidu shared on social media platform X, that he thanked the Prime Minister for his support. "Had a fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. I thanked him for approving the revised cost of the Polavaram project and briefed him on developments in Andhra Pradesh. I appreciate his continued support, especially in addressing the fiscal challenges our state faces," Naidu posted.

Following this, the Chief Minister met with Union minister for railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, where they discussed the progress of several rail-related projects in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu announced on social media that they had made headway on establishing a railway zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam, with hopes of laying the foundation stone by December. Minister Vaishnaw also shared that the Indian Railways is investing Rs.73,743 crore in infrastructure projects across Andhra Pradesh, which include the four-laning of the Howrah-Chennai rail corridor, modernising 73 railway stations, and expanding local train services.

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Naidu, is actively seeking increased Central support to fast-track the development of Amaravati as the state capital and complete the Polavaram irrigation project, both seen as transformative for the state’s infrastructure and economy.

Naidu's efforts continue on Tuesday with scheduled meetings with home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other senior officials to push for additional financial assistance and project approvals.