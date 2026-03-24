Naidu Thanks Modi, Amit Shah for Resolving RDT Foreign Funding

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Central government for resolving the issue concerning foreign funding for Rural Development Trust (RDT), which has been providing services to the poor for decades.

The trust is offering various kinds of services to the poor in thousands of villages across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A previous decision to halt funds coming from abroad to voluntary organizations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act had created obstacles for the organization's services.

However, upon explaining the services provided by the organization and submitting a petition to the Union Home Minister to resolve this issue with his special intervention, the hurdles have been cleared today.

By granting permission to RDT for fund collection under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, the Central government has paved the way for the smooth inflow of funds. “On behalf of the lakhs of poor people benefiting through the Trust, I express my thanks to the Central government for taking into consideration the requests from the state governments,” he added.