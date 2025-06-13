Naidu Tells TD Leaders, Cadre To Take Part In Vijaya Yatra From June 23

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the party leaders and cadre to actively take part in the month-long door-to-door Victory March (Vijaya Yatra).

This, he said on Friday, “is part of the first step in the good governance (Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu) campaign beginning from June 23 across the state.Addressing the party leaders and cadre through a teleconference from here, Naidu urged them to reach out to the people and explain a series of welfare schemes and developmental works taken up by the TD- led government in the last one year.He advised them to compete with one another in making the victory march a big success.Naidu asked them to nullify the misinformation campaign being taken up by the opposition parties and said, “They are humiliating omen and attacking them. They are unable to digest the present government’s success in the last one year.”Advising partymen not to relax after the party’s annual conclave Mahanadu in Kadapa, he called them to complete formation of organisational committees and provide space for those who worked hard for the party, in such committees.Naidu announced training programmes for the party activists and leaders on leadership skills from July so that these activists would become leaders. He advised the MLAs to spare some time every day for party activities and mingle with the general public to know about their problems and resolve them.Referring to the International Day of Yoga event on June 21 with a targeted participation of two crore people across the state, he said so far, 2.21 crore people have registered for the programme. “We would issue participation certificates for those who take part in the Yoga practice for three days,” he said, and said they must make yoga a part of their life to transform the society as healthy, wealthy and happy.He said that on Saturday the government would organise Yoga Day events in one lakh places across the state.”Naidu said that despite facing financial constraints, the government implemented all major welfare schemes in the first year of its rule. “Accordingly, we had released Rs 10,000 crore in funds to benefit 67.27 lakh students under Thalliki Vandanam scheme, wherein a sum of Rs 13,000 was being deposited into the bank accounts of mothers, while Rs 2,000 was being allocated for development of the schools.”Drawing a comparison with the previous YSRC government, he said that the present government was spending Rs 8,747 crore per annum against the Rs 5,540 crore spent by the YSRC government. He claimed credit for releasing the whole amount at a time.The CM announced his plan to launch Annadata Sukhibhava for the benefit of farmers in the state from June 20.