Naidu Tells Students to Use AI for Decision-Making

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the importance of AI adoption, saying, 65 per cent of Indians make use of AI, compared to the global 30 per cent.

Students should use AI for real-time decision-making and lead in emerging technologies like quantum computing, Naidu said while addressing the All India Research Scholars Summit (AIRSS)-2025 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

The CM said,” The South now is leading in all aspects while the North is catching up with us very fast.”

Appreciating the vibrant academic environment of IIT, Madras, Naidu expressed confidence that India’s future belonged to young scholars and entrepreneurs. He assured students and entrepreneurs that his state was “ready to support innovative businesses with proof-of-concept opportunities.”

He reiterated his optimism about India’s future, saying the right leadership and technological advancements will drive the country towards double-digit economic growth and global leadership by 2047.

The CM acknowledged the role of IIT Madras in knowledge dissemination and commended its contributions to startups like Agnikul Cosmos and Mindgrow Technologies, which have placed India at the forefront of Space and semiconductor innovation.

Speaking about India's digital revolution, Naidu cited Aadhaar and UPI as examples of successful innovations. By December 2024, India had achieved Rs 1,673 cr UPI transactions with an annual value exceeding $2.4 trillion, he noted.

He projected India’s rapid economic growth from the world’s fifth-largest economy in 2021 to potentially reaching first or second place by 2047. Discussing the global Indian presence, he highlighted how Indians dominated Silicon Valley, NASA and Wall Street. “By 2047, Indians will be the most-influential community worldwide.”

Naidu listed Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious plans, including the setting up of Quantum Valley in Amaravati with the help of IIT, Madras. He recalled his foresight in establishing Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City in 1995 and emphasised the importance of AI, urging students to develop practical use cases.

He said, “Andhra Pradesh is collaborating with IIT Madras, IBM, TCS and the central government to advance deep technology.”

On infrastructure and connectivity, the CM mentioned Google’s upcoming data centre and a sea cable from Singapore to Visakhapatnam to enhance global digital links. The CM also addressed demographic trends, noting the declining fertility rates in South India and stressing the need for stable population growth and skilled migration.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in green energy, with solar power now costing Rs 2 per unit, as he had anticipated, Naidu noted that India aimed to produce 500GW of green energy within five years, with 160GW coming from AP alone.

Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said, “is all set to receive Rs 10 lakh crore in green energy investments, helping the state create 7.5 lakh new jobs. “NTPC is setting up a green hydrogen unit and Reliance is investing in bioenergy projects,” he said and announced plans to install rooftop solar panels in two million houses in the coming two years.

On governance and policy, Naidu stressed the importance of stable policies, warning against the negative consequences of policy instability in other countries. He emphasized the need for public-private collaboration in education and called for greater philanthropic contributions.

Terming Andhra Pradesh’s IT policy as a game-changer, Naidu felt the need for policymakers and technocrats to work together.