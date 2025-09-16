Naidu Tells Collectors to Fulfill People’s Aspirations

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon district collectors to get down from their imaginary glass houses and reach out to the people so as to know the ground realities vis-a-vis implementation of the welfare schemes and developmental works. “You must fulfil the aspirations of the people in your respective districts,” Naidu said while addressing a two-day collectors’ conference at the state secretariat on Monday.

The CM said, “If you sit in your office and see the works or schemes on paper, they would appear to be good. Rather, you should scout around to learn the realities on the ground and solve the people's problems.”

Naidu discussed at length on issues like regional progress, implementation of welfare schemes, developmental works, logistics, development of infrastructure, Swachha Andhra Mission, circular economy etc.

The collectors explained how popular schemes like Super Six and P-4 were being implemented in their districts.

Naidu said the collectors must work hard to meet the targets he set for them and ensure a growth in GDDP. “I congratulate the newly appointed district collectors. This is the time for you to prove your worth. After PM and CM, district collectors play a crucial role. They must help develop the district by all means and effectively implement the policies formulated by the government.”

”We have reshuffled district collectors by giving key posts to efficient officials. We accord top priority for welfare and development. We give the same importance to law and order.”

The CM said the government was implementing development and welfare programmes to bring down economic inequalities. He reiterated his commitment to generate wealth. “Disbursal of social security pension in AP could be the largest welfare scheme in the country. We are providing pension to 64 lakh persons while the Thalliki Vandanam would financially benefit every student. The Stree Shakti is a reality with free RTC bus travel to women,” he said.

Naidu reiterated that autorickshaw drivers would get an assistance of Rs.15,000 from Oct 1. Every section of the society would be given an opportunity to develop themselves.

The CM asked district collectors to ensure that the benefits of the present round of GST reforms reached the people. Prices must come down accordingly, he said. He also directed the collectors to ensure that there are no potholes on the national and state highways. The environment must remain pollution-free.