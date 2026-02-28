Naidu Takes Stock of Situation after Explosion in Firecrackers Unit

Vijayawada: In the wake of the tragic explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken stock of the situation and the ongoing relief efforts.

CM Naidu, who was in Vijayanagaram on a visit, was immediately informed about the incident by local authorities. He promptly held discussions with senior officials from the district to ascertain the details and the steps being taken to assist the victims.

According to official reports, the blast occurred at a fireworks production center in the Vetlapalem mandal of Kakinada district, resulting in multiple casualties. The Chief Minister expressed his anguish over the loss of lives and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

During the review meeting, CM Naidu inquired about the causes behind the tragic incident and the current relief measures being undertaken. Authorities informed him that around 20 workers were employed at the ill-fated Surya Fireworks factory when the explosion took place.

The Chief Minister voiced his deep sorrow over the fireworks manufacturers losing their lives in the mishap. He has directed the concerned ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical attention and all necessary support.

Expressing his concern, CM Naidu stated that he will personally monitor the situation and has ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. He has also instructed the authorities to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured.