Naidu Stresses Strengthening Party Machinery

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with activists and key leaders of the Tanuku constituency in West Godavari district at the local Nuli Grounds. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the importance of staying connected with party workers. "Wherever I go, I meet with the workers. This sends a message to everyone. MLAs should also meet with the workers from time to time," he said.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the party, he added, "In the last five years, leaders, workers, and everyone, including me, have been in trouble. The party machinery should be strong at all times. Telugu Desam has a strong machinery. No matter how many setbacks and difficulties we face, TDP has never been discouraged."

Chandrababu expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the workers. "The workers have always been with me. Even though I have been going to the assembly for 41 years, people have always supported me. It is my merit from my previous birth that the party and I have received respect that no one else has," he said.

He also highlighted the challenges of being Chief Minister, stating, "Even though I am facing a lot of difficulties as the Chief Minister, the post does not mean experiencing something extraordinary. The respect of the workers should be increased within the party."

Chandrababu spoke about the implementation of promises under the Super Six scheme and stressed the need for balanced development and welfare. "We should implement development as well as welfare schemes with the funds coming from the center. If the contract bills of the workers are being stopped politically anywhere, the leaders should take action and resolve the issue," he said.

He mentioned the strength of the party's machinery, stating, "Today, we have a machinery that no party has. We are conducting membership registration every two years. Currently, the party has 1.2 crore members."



