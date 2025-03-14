Naidu Stresses Inclusive Welfare Schemes for All

Vijayawada: TDP supremo and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that efforts are underway to fill nominated posts, stressing that some party leaders are delaying the recommendation of names.

During a teleconference with TDP ministers, MLAs, MPs, and MLCs on Friday, Naidu urged the leaders to provide details of those who have worked diligently for the party and deserve these positions.

"We will appoint the right people to the right posts," Naidu stated, revealing plans to appoint chairpersons to 21 major temples across the state. He also mentioned that 60,000 applications for nominated posts are being closely examined. The CM assured those who did not receive posts this time that opportunities would be provided after the two-year term of current appointees. He further emphasized that the performance of those already appointed is being closely monitored. Naidu also made it clear that TDP leaders should not have any contact with YSRCP leaders at any level. Addressing rumors, he stated, “Welfare schemes will be provided to all eligible citizens, irrespective of party affiliations, and there will be no discrimination.” He instructed ministers to ensure there is no internal group politics and to increase their district visits. He also stressed the importance of maintaining unity within the alliance, which includes leaders from TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP.



