Naidu spreading lies through white papers, says Y.S. Jagan

Speaking to the media, he slammed the Telugu Desam government for presenting only a vote on account budget even after 52 days of coming into power.

The former CM charged that Chandrababu lacks the courage to present a regular budget. “If he presented a regular budget, he would need to allocate funds for the deceptive promises made before the elections. He doesn’t intend to implement those schemes sincerely,” he remarked.

Jagan Mohan Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam-led coalition government for spreading false propaganda under the guise of White Papers in the state.

He pointed to Naidu claiming before the elections that the state debt is ₹14 lakh crore. After the election results, he said it is ₹10 lakh crore. In reality, as of June this year, the actual government debt stands at ₹5,18,708 crore, the former chief minister underlined.

Elaborating, he explained that the total state liabilities had been ₹1,53,347 crore when Chandrababu Naidu first took office as CM in AP. The liabilities increased by 21.63 per cent to ₹4,08,710 crore by the time Naidu left. He maintained that under YSRC government, the debt increased to ₹7,48,000 crore, which amounts to 12.90 per cent.

“It is evident whose tenure saw a higher increase in debt. Moreover, during its rule of five years, the YSRC government directly transferred ₹2.70 lakh crore to beneficiaries through DBT schemes,” Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified.

He went on to charge that the state has become unsafe for women, with 12 rape cases reported in the past 45 days. Refuting allegations of TD with regard to Polavaram, he pointed out that the project works had not been carried out systematically during the TD’s previous tenure. This led to the diaphragm wall getting destroyed due to heavy floods.

Reacting to allegations pertaining to liquor policy, the former CM said the YSRC government did not grant new permits to any distilleries or approve any new liquor brands. He mentioned that the YSRC government effectively implemented phased liquor control, taking several measures, including reducing the number of liquor shops from 4,380 during the TD government to 2,934, cancelling 4,380 permit rooms attached to each wine shop and closing down over 43,000 belt shops that operated indiscriminately.



