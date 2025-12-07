Naidu Slams Jagan’s Remarks On Tirumala Parakamani Case

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly condemning YSRC president and former CM Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comments describing the Parakamani theft as a “small issue,” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu maintained that the remarks have shocked everyone and deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Venkateswara.

“Jagan has no regard for God, no respect for the faith of devotees, and no concern for the sanctity of temples,” Chandrababu Naidu declared on Saturday at the Telugu Desam Party's central office in Mangalagiri, which he visited on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's death anniversary.

The CM garlanded Ambedkar’s portrait and paid tributes. Later, he received complaints from people and assured them of solutions.

In his informal interaction with media, Chandrababu Naidu responded to a wide range of questions, including the Tirumala Parakamani theft controversy, YSRC president’s remarks, the law-and-order situation, Amaravati capital development, and reforms in the education sector.

In a sharp attack, the Chief Minister alleged that a person who tried to “settle” even his own uncle’s murder has now attempted to trivialise a sacred issue. Calling “highly unethical” Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reasoning that the stolen money has been more than returned, Chandrababu said such comments amounted to undermining the theft from the Lord’s Hundi. People across regions and political lines are openly expressing anguish, he maintained.

On the law and order situation, the Chief Minister asserted that there would be “no compromises” under his administration. He accused the previous government of turning even peaceful districts into dens of criminal activity.

Speaking on Amaravati’s development, Chandrababu Naidu said the positive atmosphere following his meeting with the capital region’s farmers has strengthened progress on land pooling.

“The second phase of land pooling is moving ahead with farmer cooperation,” he said, pointing out that the capital construction works have picked up pace. “People, farmers, and the government are happy. Only a few individuals are unable to digest this progress,” he remarked.

On education reforms, he said the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting initiative has become a strong brand, with visible improvements across schools.