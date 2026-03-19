Naidu Signs CMRF File on Ugadi, Releases ₹55.63 Crore Aid for Poor

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu signed his first official file approving financial assistance to the poor under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The file facilitates the release of ₹55.63 crore to benefit 6,787 individuals in need of financial and medical support. Marking the Telugu New Year, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to welfare by prioritizing aid to the underprivileged.

Officials stated that in the past 21 months since the formation of the government, a total of ₹1,241 crore has been disbursed under CMRF, including financial aid, medical assistance, and support through Letters of Credit (LOC). During this period, as many as 1,36,240 beneficiaries have received assistance.

Despite financial constraints, the Chief Minister has continued to extend support to the poor, reflecting a strong welfare-oriented approach.

On the occasion of Ugadi, priests from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Kanaka Durga Temple offered blessings to the Chief Minister.