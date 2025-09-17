Naidu Sends Birthday Greetings to PM Modi

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and several other dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh warmly greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, former chief minister YS Jagan Reddy and state ministers were among those who greeted the PM from here.

Naidu wrote on his social media page, “Warmest birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji. We are truly fortunate to have the right leader at the right time, guiding our nation with clarity and determination. His absolute commitment to the people and our nation’s prosperity, reflected in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and the bold reforms he has championed, has touched countless lives and brought meaningful change across the country. With his devotion, he has strengthened our global standing and he continues to steer us towards becoming the world’s leading nation with his roadmap for Viksit Bharat @ 2047. I sincerely wish him good health, boundless energy, and many more years of dedicated service to our great motherland.”

Pawan Kalyan wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji on your 75th birthday. Your journey from a humble beginning to becoming a globally acclaimed leader continues to inspire all Indians. Under your exemplary leadership, Bharat has become a strong, resilient country that safeguards national security, empowers women, uplifts the deprived, and ensures inclusive growth. On this special day, I pray to Lord Venkateswara Swamy for your long life, good health, and continued guidance in leading Bharat towards becoming a true Vishwa Vijetha.”

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Happy Birthday to PM Narendra Modi ji! Wishing you a long, healthy and blessed life in his service to the nation.”

Minister Lokesh wrote from London, “Started the day with prayers at @iskconlondon on the 75th birthday of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I sought blessings for his long life and his visionary leadership of our great country. I am confident we will achieve Viksit Bharat under his guidance. Wishing our beloved PM a very happy birthday. Your vision for a strong, self-reliant and developed Bharat inspires every Indian. May you be blessed with health and energy to continue guiding our nation towards greater glory.”